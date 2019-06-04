Lawsuit filed by Kansas man who fell through bridge gap

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man is suing the city of Topeka after he was seriously injured when he fell through a gap in a highway bridge in the same place where four people have plunged through since 2001, including a 14-year-old boy who died.

The lawsuit filed Monday seeks nearly $2.78 million for Trong Do Turner, who was injured in July 2017 when he fell through a gap between the northbound and southbound lanes of the Kansas Avenue Bridge where he mistakenly believed there was a sidewalk.

Signs at both ends of the bridge warn about no foot traffic access but the lawsuit says Turner entered the bridge from a sidewalk where no warning was posted.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield says the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a person who suffered critical injuries after falling 25 feet was likely trying to jump a gap between two bridges in Kansas.

The man was transported to a Topeka hospital Sunday evening with injuries that are considered life-threatening. He’s believed to be between 17 and 20 years old.

Topeka Police Lt. Aaron Jones says the victim likely thought he could land safely or that there was something to catch him.

Jones says investigators don’t believe the victim intentionally jumped off the bridge, but that he may have been trying to jump between northbound and southbound bridges along Kansas Avenue.

Police say witnesses reported calling 911 after watching the fall. Jones says witnesses described him as “happy go lucky.”