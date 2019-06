DONIPHAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Monday in Doniphan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Ford F150 driven by Jay C. Jewell, 54, Atchison,was southbound on Friendship Road.

The pickup left the roadway to the west and the driver over corrected. It left roadway to the east, struck a culvert and rolled.

Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.