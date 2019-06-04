June 13 deadline for applications to fill Great Bend City Council seat

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

As standard procedure, the Great Bend City Council approved the resignation of councilmember Chad Somers at Monday’s meeting. The move comes after Somers announced his resignation last Thursday because of accepting a new job at Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball.

After accepting the resignation, the City Council moved forward with setting a cutoff date for accepting applications for those interested in filling out Somers’ remaining term. City Attorney Bob Suelter says the cutoff for applications to be submitted is 5 p.m. on June 13th.

“We take interviews and a committee can make recommendations,” Suelter said. “The governing body then has to vote on whoever they want. They can consider the recommendation or nominate someone else.”

Suelter noted candidates have already come forward showing their interest in the Ward 2 position on the council.

The application can be picked up at City Hall, 1209 Williams, or online at greatbendks.net. Digital applications can either be returned to City Hall or scanned and emailed to City Clerk Shawna Schafer at sschafer@greatbendks.net.

The application requires your name, address, phone number, and an answer to the question, “Why would you like to be on the Great Bend City Council?”

Somers started serving on the council this past January and his term would be up for re-election in 2020.