Historic Night for the Big 12 in MLB Draft

A record four Big 12 players were selected in the first 11 picks and six overall were picked in the first two rounds of the 2019 MLB Draft on Monday.

Three consecutive players were taken at picks No. 7, 8 and 9, respectively: TCU left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo (Cincinnati Reds), Texas Tech infielder Josh Jung (Texas Rangers) and Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers (Atlanta Braves). Two picks later, West Virginia right-hander Alek Manoah’s named was called by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The four picks in the top-11 were the most in Conference history and the best among all conferences. After Kyler Murray’s No. 9 overall selection last season, the Big 12 had at least one player taken in the top-10 in consecutive years for the first time since 2012-13.

The Big 12’s six selections in the first two rounds of the draft were the most since seven were taken in the 2004 MLB Draft. This is the second-consecutive year that five or more Big 12 players picked in the first two rounds.

Lodolo is the fourth-highest draft pick in league history and the highest since Oklahoma’s Jonathan Gray in 2013. He is the highest-ever draft pick in TCU history.

Jung, who shared Big 12 Player of the Year honors, is the second first round selection in Red Raider history, joining Donald Harris who was picked fifth overall in 1989 by the Rangers.

Langeliers is the second-highest draft pick and the 11th Bear taken in the first round of the draft.

Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Manoah is the second-ever Mountaineer to be drafted in the first round and ties Chris Enochs as the highest player selected in school history.

In the Competitive Balance A Round, Baylor infielder Davis Wendzel was taken 41st overall by the Texas Rangers. Later in the second round, TCU southpaw Brandon Williamson was selected 59th overall by the Seattle Mariners.

Rounds three through 10 of the 2019 MLB Draft will start on Tuesday, June 4, at Noon CT. The third and final day of the draft (Rounds 11-40) is set to begin at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 5.

2019 MLB Draft Day One Selections (Big 12 players)

First Round

7th – Cincinnati Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo, TCU

8th – Texas Rangers: INF Josh Jung, Texas Tech

9th – Atlanta Braves: C Shea Langeliers, Baylor

11th – Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah, West Virginia

Competitive Balance A Round

41st – Texas Rangers: INF Davis Wendzel, Baylor

Second Round

59th – Seattle Mariners: LHP Brandon Williamson, TCU