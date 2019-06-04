Great Bend to take a look at drainage problems at Stone Ridge

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

After residents from the Stone Ridge subdivision addressed the Great Bend City Council at the May 20th meeting about flooding issues with multiple homes in the northeast section of Great Bend, a formal agenda item was inserted into Monday’s meeting to ask for assistance.

Neil Cordre, a property owner in the Stone Ridge subdivision, told the City Council there is no curb drainage in their neighborhood, so water from heavy rains flows down the streets and settles on private property. Cordre says there are ditches around the subdivision that water could be placed, but it is just a matter of getting the water there.

“We have some ideas,” Cordre said. “Honestly, what should be done is there should be proper storm drainage put in out there. We understand that would be cost prohibitive and is not going to happen. We request the city look at us as project to help us with.”

Cordre suggested that Stone Ridge be included on the SCS Engineers study to find solutions to their drainage problems. On May 6, the City Council approved a motion to conduct a study at the Amber Meadows subdivision to examine the groundwater issue and possible solutions or guidelines for future development.

Councilmember Jolene Biggs informed Cordre that the Amber Meadows study is concerning groundwater and not drainage problems.

“Originally when we started, it was a groundwater issue,” Biggs said. “Those lots owned by the city, I was looking for guidelines for future development. They were not to be mandatory, but just guidelines. I’m not sure that study will help you since it is a groundwater study.”

Stone Ridge residents have chipped in to rent a large pump from Rosencrantz-Bemis Water Well Company to drain a nearby lagoon and divert water into a ditch south of the golf course.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says city staff will examine the drainage problems at Stone Ridge and try to form simple solutions to assist the water flow from the private properties.

Francis noted SCS Engineers are expected to discuss their early findings from the Amber Meadows study at the meeting on June 17.