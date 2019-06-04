Filing deadline passes…there will be a new Great Bend mayor next year

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The filing deadline has come and past. In Barton County that means a few contested races and a few uncontested or positions with no filings.

There will be three names on the ballot to choose from in selecting Great Bend’s next mayor. Mayor Joe Andrasek chose not to seek another term after taking the position in 2018, but Rachel Mawhirter, Brock McPherson, and Randolph Myers are all running.

Barton County Election Officer Donna Zimmerman says there were no names running for Great Bend Mayor as of 10:15 a.m. Monday morning, but with the deadline to file not until noon, the names popped up on the ballot.

“We had quite a few filings at the last minute,” Zimmerman said. “We did not have enough filings to cause a primary, so we will no advance to the November General Election.”

Alan Moeder, Jolene Biggs, and Cory Urban will all be running unopposed in their respective wards on the Great Bend City Council with nobody filing for the Ward 4 spot. There were also no filings for mayor or councilmembers for the cities of Albert, Galatia, and Olmitz.

“That’s not uncommon,” Zimmerman commented on positions with no one filing. “Those will be determined by write-in.”

Another contested race in Barton County is in Ward 4 for the Hoisington City Council with Christina Smith and Robert Bruce running. Other contested races include mayor and council positions for Pawnee Rock, Hoisington school board, and the Ellinwood school board.

Zimmerman also noted her staff is preparing for the possible mail-in ballot for USD 428 Great Bend. The USD 428 Board of Education is expected to discuss and possibly pass a bond issue at the June 10th meeting. If the bond issue passes, Zimmerman anticipates the mail-in ballot election to be finished by September 5.

A list of all the candidates running for office can be found here.

With no local Primary Election, the 2019 General Election is November 5.