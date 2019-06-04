Cop Shop (6/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/3)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9 a.m. an accident was reported at 167 S. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/3)

Domestic

At 2:27 a.m. an officer arrested Jesus Leyva Jr. at 1816 Holland Street for violation of protection order.

Narcotics Violation

At 7:35 a.m. an officer arrested Joshua Carey for possession of marijuana at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 8:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:28 a.m. an officer arrested Raul Gamon-Rios at 1217 Williams.

At 10:21 a.m. an officer arrested at Melody Simpson at 1714 Adams Street.

Theft

At 10:55 a.m. Dale Turley reported the theft of a leaf blower at 1123 Heizer Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:59 a.m. an officer arrested Shon Rome on a Rush County warrant at 1714 Adams Street.

Theft

At 12:48 p.m. theft of an LG cell phone was reported at 1315 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:38 p.m. a report of several items missing was made at 1403 21st Street.

Theft

At 5:21 p.m. theft from her storage shed was made at 2900 Williams Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:13 p.m. a report of two firearms taken from the residence at 1301 8th Street was made.

Theft

At 10:07 p.m. wanted to speak with an officer about a customer taking his vehicle that was up for repossession at 4908 10th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 10:51 p.m. a report of a subject on a bike messing around the building at 10th Street & Grant Street.