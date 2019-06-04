Bat Cats beat Derby 15-9

Luke Repka, Nolan Riley and Daunte Freeman each had three rbi’s as the Great Bend Bat Cats beat Derby on the road 15-9 in the Sunflower League opener last night in Derby.

Great Bend broke open a tight game by scoring seven runs in the seventh to turn a 6-4 lead into a 13-4 lead and would hold off a late charge by the Twins.

Steven Beard got the win by pitching five innings of four hit ball, giving up just one earned run while striking out four and walking one. Three reliever closed out the game as Great Bend moves to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

The Bats Cats begin a 6-game home stand Tuesday night at Al Burns Field as they face the El Dorado Broncos in a 7:00 p.m. start.