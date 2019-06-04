Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/3)

BOOKED: Jesus A. Leyva Jr. for battery DV and MIC on Great Bend Municipal Court case for $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jesue A. Leyva Jr. on Great Bend Municipal Court case for violation of a protective order with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua J. Carey of Great Bend on GBMC case for criminal trespass, bond set at $500 or 48-hour OR. BTDC case for possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Raul Gamon-Rios of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt of court, bond set at $972.50 cash or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Brandi Gutierrez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Shon Rome of Great Bend on RHDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Melody Simpson of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $565 cash only or 30 days in jail. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond x4.

BOOKED: William Fields on FTA for Rush County with a $1,000 cash bond on warrant x2.

RELEASED: Jesus A. Leyva Jr. on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jesus A. Leyva Jr. of Great Bend posted a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC case for battery DV, MIC, and violation of a protection order.

RELEASED: Brandi Sowell of Great Bend received probation on Barton County District case.

RELEASED: Brandi Gutierrez of Great Bend received a $10,000 OR bond on BTDC case for probation violation.

RELEASED: Aaron Corkill of Great Bend on BTDC warrants for probation violations, granted OR bond amount of $5,500 C/S through Judge Willey.

RELEASED: Jennifer Ogden of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond reinstated.