2 jailed on drug allegations after I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an I-70 traffic stop in Geary County.

Just before 11:30p.m.Monday, deputies arrested 27-year-old Alyssa Hedman, Manhattan, on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possesson of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstruction, according to a media release.

They also arrested 62-year-old John Roberts, Hutchinson, on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, No Drug Tax Stamp, a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant alleging worthless checks and a Riley County District Court warrant alleging worthless checks.