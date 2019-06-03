With “possible fundamental shift” in Great Bend economic development, Chamber Chair encourages attendance at Monday’s meeting

An email sent to Great Bend Chamber members from Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chair AJ Crest…

Valued Chamber Members,

I have been informed that tonight, June 3rd, at 6:30pm (1209 Williams), City Council will be amending their agenda to include the recommendation on the future of the Chamber’s involvement in Economic Development. This decision will have a direct impact on you as a member of the business community. If you have no prior engagement, your attendance at the Council Meeting tonight is very important.

Despite requests, the recommendation is not being disclosed. There have been many attempts at being included in the conversation prior to a public meeting. The City Council committee has denied the Chamber Board the opportunity to be included in the discussion.

The Chamber believes the business community needs to be aware of this possible fundamental shift in how Great Bend addresses economic development. We feel strongly that your presence at the city council meeting tonight is needed.

Thank you,

AJ Chrest

Chamber Board Chair

The Great Bend City Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. June 3 (tonight) at City Hall, 1209 Williams.