Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.