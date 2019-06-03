Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.