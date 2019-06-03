Producers facing challenges of late corn planting

The extensive delays in corn planting in this region have been well documented. Some producers still haven’t seeded their new corn crop…begging the question, just how late can one plant corn and still realize a decent yield? K-State agronomists have studied that with multi-year field trials in central Kansas. Cropping systems agronomist Kraig Roozeboom says that changing to a shorter hybrid maturity is almost always necessary when planting corn in June.

Kraig Roozeboom Audio

Roozeboom and his fellow researchers looked at shorter-season corn hybrids planted in June under various levels of growing season stress. Interestingly, conditions like what are currently occurring actually favor acceptable yields.

Kraig Roozeboom Audio

Roozeboom says the research also demonstrated that in low-stress growing conditions, a grower might achieve a worthwhile yield.