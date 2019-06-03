More discussion coming on possible change in Great Bend’s relationship with the Chamber

Much discussion was had Monday night at the Great Bend City Council meeting on whether or not the relationship between the City of Great Bend and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, and whether or not economic development needs to be handled differently in the future. Based on talks from a strategic planning session the City Council had, a four-person committee was formed to create a plan of action to change the format of economic development within the city and the Chamber’s involvement.

The topic was not originally on the agenda, but an amendment was approved to add the item to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.

Great Bend Chamber Board Chair AJ Crest caught wind of the possible agenda item and urged the council not to vote on the committee’s recommendation until the Chamber could provide their input on the matter.

“We’re under a contract with the City, but essentially it’s a partnership,” Crest said. “At this point, every conversation that has been had has excluded a partner.”

Crest sent out an email to Chamber members just after 3 p.m. Monday requesting their attendance at the meeting because of the impact the change could have on their business. Several Chamber members attended the meeting, including a few that spoke, asking for more information about the recommended plan from the committee before it was voted on.

“It’s still ultimately going to be the council’s recommendation,” Crest added. “My mission is to get us to come together. The best opportunity to come up with a good recommendation, which may be the one you already have, comes from working together.”

The City Council eventually tabled the discussion until the June 17th meeting, and in doing so, the City Council committee never revealed the details of the recommendation.

After hearing comments from Chamber supporters, Councilmember Dana Dawson says a lack of communication from the Chamber in the years past is what led to a committee to look for alternative plans for economic development.

“Part of the reason of us having this committee was to decide what and if we wanted to do anything,” Dawson said. “I’ve been here a long time, and we’ve wanted communication for years. We didn’t get it, and that’s what brought this whole thing in motion was not getting the communication we were asking for.”

It was moved to have the Chamber Executive Board involved in a meeting with the City Council committee Thursday, June 6 at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1209 Williams.