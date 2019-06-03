Monday Sports Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Sampson struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings and earned his first major league win as a starter, leading the Texas Rangers over the Kansas City Royals 5-1. Texas won three of four in the series. The Royals ended a 1-6 trip that left them with a major league-worst 8-23 road record.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright overcame a career-high seven walks to pitch eight shutout innings, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Cole Hamels and the Chicago Cubs 2-1 for a three-game sweep. The Cardinals got just four hits in their fourth straight win. Chicago was limited to three hits, and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kevin Sutherland birdied the second hole of a playoff with Scott Parel at Wakonda Club to win the Principal Charity Classic in the third-largest comeback in PGA Tour Champions history. Two months after outlasting Parel on the seventh extra hole in Mississippi in a Monday finish, Sutherland overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round, making eight back-nine birdies in a course-record 10-under 62 to match Parel at 17-under 199. Parel closed with a 70.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Patrick Wicklander combined with two relievers on a five-hitter and Arkansas advanced to host a super regional for the second straight year with a 6-0 victory over TCU. Dominic Fletcher had a two-run double in a three-run first inning. The Razorbacks, seeded fifth nationally, swept a home regional for the second consecutive year. The Horned Frogs had reached the College World Series four straight years starting in 2014 before getting left out of the NCAA Tournament last year.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bryce Bonnin allowed three hits in seven innings, Cameron Warren hit a three-run homer in the first and Texas Tech advanced to host a Super Regional with a 3-0 victory over Dallas Baptist. Warren’s 17th homer was his third in three regional games as the Red Raiders beat the Patriots for the second day in a row in the second straight sweep of their home regional. Dallas Baptist lost in the regional round for the fifth straight year.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Alo’s monster two-run homer in the fifth inning helped Oklahoma beat Alabama 7-3 to qualify for the championship series. Oklahoma will play UCLA in a best-of-three series starting Monday. Oklahoma seeks its third Women’s College World Series title in four years and its fourth championship this decade. UCLA has 12 national titles, but none since 2010.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles lead off the Major League Baseball Draft for the first time in 30 years and Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman is a heavy favorite to be selected No. 1 on Monday night. Texas high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the son of former major league pitcher Bobby Witt; Cal first baseman Andrew Vaughn; Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday; and Georgia high school shortstop CJ Abrams are also possibilities to have their names called early.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Kreidler drove in three runs and hit one of UCLA’s four home runs as the Bruins eliminated Baylor 11-6 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Los Angeles Regional. Kreidler’s two-run homer in the sixth gave UCLA a three-run lead, which it was able to expand.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) _ The Golden State Warriors scored 18 straight points to open the second half and evened the NBA Finals at a game apiece with a 109-104 victory over the Raptors in Toronto. Klay Thompson had a team-high 25 points for Golden State before leaving the game with a tight left hamstring in the fourth quarter. Stephen Curry added 23 points and Andre Iguodala nailed a 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left after the Raptors scored 10 straight to get within two.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies by holding the NL East leaders to three hits in an 8-0 shutout. Rich Hill scattered three hits over seven innings, leaving the game with a 1-0 lead before Los Angeles erupted in the eighth. David Freese broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning homer and added an RBI single in the eighth before Joc Pederson’s two-run blast capped the Dodgers’ big rally.

PITTSBURGH (AP) _Zach Davies skirted in and out of trouble for eight-plus innings while scattering eight hits in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Davies struck out just three, but he also walked only one in improving to 6-0. Eric Thames provided a two-run homer and an RBI double to help Milwaukee stretch its lead in the NL Central to 1 ½ games over the Chicago Cubs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Minnesota beat Tampa Bay for the third straight day as Jake Odorizzi was reached for just three hits while striking out nine over six shutout innings of his eighth straight win, 9-7 over the Rays. Odorizzi left leading 7-0 and lowered his AL-leading ERA to 1.96. CJ Cron had three RBIs, and Jonathan Schoop and Jorge Polanco drove in two apiece as the Twins improved to a major league-best 40-18.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Rookie Myles Straw had three hits, three stolen bases and scored the go-ahead run on Michael Brantley’s single in the 12th inning of the Houston Astros’ 6-4 win at Oakland. Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) added a single in the 12th for his second RBI of the game to give the Astros their sixth sweep in their last nine series in Oakland. The A’s were held to seven runs in the series and have dropped five straight since a 10-game winning streak.

