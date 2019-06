SALINE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Saturday in rural Saline County.

A 1994 Chevy Blazer driven by Shawn Hynes, 41, Salina, was southbund in the 3600 Block of North Woodward Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled off the road, struck and embankment rolled.

Hynes was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to Soldan.