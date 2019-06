RUSSELL — One person was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Toyota SUV driven by Arne Shehadi, 71, Las Vegas, NV., was westbound on Interstate 70 nineteen miles east of Russell.

The SUV traveled into the median, struck a crossover and rolled.

EMS transported Shehadi to the hospital in Russell. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.