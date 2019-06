Current candidate filings in Barton County for 2019 elections

Candidate Filings in Barton County for 2019 elections as of 10:15 a.m.

Interested candidates have until 12 p.m. today to file their candidacy for an office. Applications need to be filled out at the Clerk’s Office inside the Barton County Courthouse.

Great Bend

Mayor – No Filings

Councilmember, 1st Ward – Alan Moeder

Councilmember, 2nd Ward – Jolene Biggs

Councilmember, 3rd Ward – Cory Urban

Councilmember, 4th Ward – No Filings

Hoisington

Mayor – Dalton Popp

Councilmember, 1st Ward – Becky Lee Steiner

Councilmember, 2nd Ward – Darren Reinert

Councilmember, 3rd Ward – James Morris

Councilmember, 4th Ward – Christina Smith, Robert Bruce

Ellinwood

Mayor – Irlan Fullbright

Councilmember (elect two) – Dan R. Michaelis, Casey Hubbard

Albert

Mayor – No Filings

Councilmember (elect five) – No Filings

Galatia

Mayor – No Filings

Councilmember (elect five) – No Filings

Olmitz

Mayor – No Filings

Councilmember (elect two) – No Filings

Pawnee Rock

Mayor – Terry A. Mead, Linda C. McCowan Waite

Councilmember (elect two) – Debora Bader, Christine Mead, Lakin Dill

Susank

Mayor – No Filings

Councilmember (elect five) – No Filings

Unified School District No. 428

Board Member (elect four) – Susan Young, Chris Umphres, Lori Reneau, Aaron Emerson

Unified School District No. 431

Board Member (elect four) – Don L. Fisher, Dean Stoskopf, Rebeca Mooney, Jessica Ann Baze

Unified School District No. 355

Board Member (elect four) – John Sturn, Jason C. Winget, Darren Beckwith, Michael S. Miller

Unexpired Term Board Member (elect one) – Whitney Asher, Linda Borror

Barton Community College

Trustee (elect three) – Gary Burke, Mike Johnson

Ellinwood Hospital District

Trustee (elect two) – Joyce Schulte

Cottonwood Extension District No. 17

Board Member (elect two) – Kathie M. Rondeau