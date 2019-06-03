Convenient Care hours extended at St. Rose Medical Pavilion

BUSINESS NEWS

The community expressed its wishes, and St. Rose Medical Pavilion listened. As a result, Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic has extended its hours, said Zena Jacobs, clinical director of ambulatory and outpatient operations.

As of Saturday, June 1, services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The clinic is located at 3515 Broadway Ave. in Great Bend.

“We heard that the community wants the new hours,” Jacobs said. “We welcome feedback and do all we can to accommodate.

“We are working in conjunction with our teammates in the emergency room at The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus,” Jacobs added. “This collaboration allows us to offer more convenient-care hours and also aligns with our mission, vision and values.”

A clinic walk-in visit can be compared to going to a doctor’s appointment. The copay is the same, but convenient care offers extended hours to meet the needs of working families, Jacobs noted.

“In addition, our convenient-care providers are second to none,” Jacobs said. “They focus on providing outstanding, evidence-based care, with quick access to medical records for a continuity of care. This helps us provide the best outcomes for each person.

“All locations in The University of Kansas Health System are working in tandem to streamline the care patients receive,” she added.

Common conditions treated at the Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic include mild allergic reactions and rashes; asthma; back pain; colds, coughs, fever and flu symptoms; ear infections; eye irritations; fractures that need a splint; headaches and migraines; minor insect and animal bites; mild abdominal pain; minor burns, cuts, lacerations and abrasions; sinus infections; sprains and strains; urinary tract infections; and vomiting.