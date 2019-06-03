Commissioners approve changes to zoning regulations

It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, but Barton County Commissioners Monday approved changes to county zoning regulations including the official zoning map of Barton County, that would make it easier for someone to operate an event center. Environmental Manager and Zoning Administrator Judy Goreham says the changes were passed by the Barton County Planning Commission earlier last month.

The issue came up after an individual approached the Planning Commission about an events center facility that would be located in a rural part of the county. That individual has since changed plans to try and open that facility on a parcel of land that falls within the city of Great Bend’s zoning jurisdiction. Still, Goreham thinks that making the changes make sense for possible future business activity.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the changes to be used for basic conditional land use permit applications.