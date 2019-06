Candidate Filings in Barton County for 2019 elections.

Interested candidates had until 12 p.m. June 3 to file their candidacy for an office.

Great Bend

Mayor – Rachel Mawhirter, Randolph S. Myers, Brock R. McPherson

Councilmember, 1st Ward – Alan Moeder

Councilmember, 2nd Ward – Jolene Biggs

Councilmember, 3rd Ward – Cory Urban

Councilmember, 4th Ward – No Filings

Hoisington

Mayor – Dalton Popp

Councilmember, 1st Ward – Becky Lee Steiner

Councilmember, 2nd Ward – Darren Reinert

Councilmember, 3rd Ward – James Morris

Councilmember, 4th Ward – Christina Smith, Robert Bruce

Ellinwood

Mayor – Irlan Fullbright

Councilmember (elect two) – Jon L. Proscott, Steve Oelke

Claflin

Mayor – Mike Urban

Councilmember (elect two) – Dan R. Michaelis, Casey Hubbard

Albert

Mayor – No Filings

Councilmember (elect five) – No Filings

Galatia

Mayor – No Filings

Councilmember (elect five) – No Filings

Olmitz

Mayor – No Filings

Councilmember (elect two) – No Filings

Pawnee Rock

Mayor – Terry A. Mead, Linda C. McCowan Waite

Councilmember (elect two) – Debora Bader, Christine Mead, Lakin Dill

Susank

Mayor – No Filings

Councilmember (elect five) – No Filings

Unified School District No. 428

Board Member (elect four) – Susan Young, Chris Umphres, Lori Reneau, Aaron Emerson

Unified School District No. 431

Board Member (elect four) – Don L. Fisher, Dean Stoskopf, Rebeca Mooney, Jessica Ann Baze, Maggie McCain

Unified School District No. 355

Board Member (elect four) – John Sturn, Jason C. Winget, Darren Beckwith, Michael S. Miller, Virginia Fullbright, Drew Hosman, Mark W. Batchman

Unexpired Term Board Member (elect one) – Whitney Asher, Linda Borror

Barton Community College

Trustee (elect three) – Gary Burke, Mike Johnson

Ellinwood Hospital District

Trustee (elect two) – Joyce Schulte, W. Diann O’Neal

Cottonwood Extension District No. 17

Board Member (elect two) – Kathie M. Rondeau, Richard W. Dougherty