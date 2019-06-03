Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/31 – 6/2)

5/31

BOOKED: Melissa Sanders on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a $1,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Tori LeAnn Lytle of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Gwen Finnigan of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Blaine Snyder on GBMC warrant for contempt, bond is set at $782.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Angela Stone on BTDC case with bond set at $200 cash only or OR bond for 48-hour hold.

BOOKED: Bailey Fish of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,136.50 cash only or six days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $899.50 or 77 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $654.50 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Matthew Pappu on a hold for Seminole County, FL warrant.

BOOKED: Marcus Murphy on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Justin Christians on BTC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Savanna Bradshaw of Hutchinson on RNDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $6,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Melissa R. Sanders on GBMC case for battery DV with a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Tori LeAnn Lytle of Ellinwood posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC case for driving under the influence.

RELEASED: Angela Stone on BTDC case for failure to appear posted a $200 cash bond.

RELEASED: Bonnie Strait of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC case for failure to appear.

6/1

BOOKED: Tierra Weber of Great Bend on Ellinwood Municipal case for no driver’s license, bond was set at $500.

BOOKED: Daniel Rodriguez of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court charge of DUI, illegal transportation of an open container, improper use of a turn signal, bond was set at $1,000 C/S. A 48-hour OR was authorized.

BOOKED: Tucker Trevino of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for robber, bond was set at $100,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Tierra Weber of Great Bend on Ellinwood Municipal case, posted a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Daniel Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC charge of DUI, illegal transportation of an open container, improper use of a turn signal, posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Raymond Chapman of Hoisington on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Matthew Pappu to US Corrections for Seminole County, FL warrant.

RELEASED: Garrett Mallow on CKCC serve sentence on BCDC cases for time served.

6/2

BOOKED: Steven Wilson on El Paso, TX on a hold for other agency.

BOOKED: Edward Laduke of Lubbock, TX on a US Corrections hold.

BOOKED: Steve Barbour of Denver, CO on a hold for US Corrections.

BOOKED: Jamie Nieto Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI and ITOL, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Kwame Baah of New York, NY on a US Corrections hold.

BOOKED: Derick Aranda of Denver, CO for hold for US Corrections.

BOOKED: Oren Warren of Sacramento, CA for a US Corrections hold.

BOOKED: Nicholas Grover of Covina, CA for hold for US Corrections.

BOOKED: Jessica Hernandez of New Mexico on a hold for US Corrections.

BOOKED: Joseph Merrill of Illinois on GBMC case for DUI, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joel Shelor of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: Gwen Finnigan of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jamie Nieto of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC case for DUI and ITOL.

RELEASED: Joseph Merrill of Illinois on GBMC case for DUI, posted $1,000 cash.

RELEASED: Joel Shelor of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $500 cash by defendant only.

RELEASED: Marcus Murphy on CKCC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Justin Christians on a BTDC case for serve sentence after serving.

RELEASED: Kwame Baah of New York, NY on a US Corrections, released to US Corrections transportation.

RELEASED: Steven Wilson of El Paso, TX on a US Corrections hold, released to US Corrections.

RELEASED: Oren Warren of Sacramento, CA for a US Corrections, released to US Corrections.

RELEASED: Edward Laduke of Lubbuck, TX on a US Corrections.

RELEASED: Nicholas Grover of Covina, CA for a hold for other agency, released to US Corrections.

RELEASED: Steve Barbour of Denver, CO on a hold for US Corrections, released to US Corrections.

RELEASED: Derick Aranda of Denver, CO for hold for US Corrections, released to US Corrections.

RELEASED: Jessica Hernandez of New Mexico on a US Corrections hold, released to US Corrections.