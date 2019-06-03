KU releases non-conference schedule

kuathletics.com

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The NCAA’s metrics may have changed, but the story stays the same. Kansas men’s basketball annually plays one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the nation, and the 2019-20 slate is no exception.

Kansas could potentially play seven schools from Power 5 conferences. Add to that another battle with national foe Villanova in the Big 12-Big East Challenge, a to-be-determined opponent in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, plus the always tough Big 12 slate, and the Jayhawks are once again set up for one of the hardest schedules in the nation for this upcoming season.

“First, I want to thank Larry Keating for all his efforts making our schedule one of the toughest in the nation in his 16 years at KU,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “Larry is retiring soon and he did it once again for this upcoming year as we will play a solid schedule.”

The season starts off with a bang – Duke in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. Kansas will then participate in its seventh Maui Jim Maui Invitational, which the Jayhawks have won twice, in 1996 and 2015. This will mark the fourth time in the Bill Self era Kansas has played in the Maui Invitational. This year’s field includes Power 5 schools Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Georgia and UCLA.

“It starts with Duke in the Champions Classic in New York and then there’s a stacked field in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational,” Self said. “And it goes on and on, with Colorado coming to Allen Fieldhouse and road games at Villanova and Stanford. The other teams will all be tough as well. We don’t know our SEC opponent, but we’re sure that will be a prime time game as always. Like in the past, the nonconference schedule will be great preparation for the Big 12.”

In 2018-19, the NCAA Evaluation Tool (“NET”) showed that the Jayhawks endured the strongest schedule in the nation among the 353 teams in Division I. Kansas’ opponents last season had an average NET ranking of 54th, a figure that led the nation.

Referring to the NCAA’s measurement before the NET, for the last 10 seasons Kansas has ranked no lower than fifth nationally in the final Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), which included a No. 4 rating following the 2018-19 season. Three of those times – 2010, 2011 and 2016 – the Jayhawks had the nation’s No. 1 RPI.

KU’s strength of schedule has ranked in the top 10 in nine of Bill Self’s 16 seasons. During that span, KU has had the nation’s toughest schedule four times: 2004-05, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2018-19.

Kansas is coming off a 26-10 season in which the Jayhawks finished third in the Big 12 with a 12-6 league record. KU won the 2018 NIT Season Tip-Off, with victories over Marquette and Tennessee, and advanced to the title game of the 2019 Big 12 Championship. Kansas added to its record for consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, making its 30th straight. After going 17-0 at home last season, including 16-0 in Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks enter 2018-19 with the fourth-longest home court winning streak at 21 games.

The Big 12 Conference schedule will be released later in the summer.

Kansas Men’s Basketball 2018-19 Nonconference Schedule (home games in ALL CAPS)

Oct. 24 (Thursday) – FORT HAYS STATE (EXHIBITION)

Oct. 31 (Thursday) – PITTSBURG STATE (EXHIBITION)

Nov. 5 (Tuesday) – Duke (New York, N.Y., Champions Classic)

Nov. 8 (Friday) – UNC GREENSBORO

Nov. 15 (Friday) – MONMOUTH

Nov. 19 (Tuesday) – EAST TENNESSEE STATE (Maui Jim Maui Invitational home contest)

Nov. 25 (Monday) – Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Nov. 26 (Tuesday) – Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Nov. 27 (Wednesday) – Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Dec. 7 (Saturday) – COLORADO

Dec. 10 (Tuesday) – UW-MILWAUKEE

Dec. 14 (Saturday) – UMKC (Kansas City, Mo., Jayhawk Shootout)

Dec. 21 (Saturday) – at Villanova (Big East Series)

Dec. 29 (Sunday) – at Stanford

Jan. 25 (Saturday) – Big 12/SEC Challenge (Lawrence, Kan.)

March 11-14 – Big 12 Championship (Kansas City, Mo.)