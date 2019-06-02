Sunday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals outlasted the Chicago Cubs in a 7-4 victory after a rain delay of over three hours. Paul Goldschmidt also hit a home run for the Cardinals (29-28), who have won three straight for the first time since a five-game streak in late April. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals outlasted the Chicago Cubs in a 7-4 victory after a rain delay of over three hours. Paul Goldschmidt also hit a home run for the Cardinals (29-28), who have won three straight for the first time since a five-game streak in late April.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a tie-breaking home run for the second straight game before leaving in the fifth inning due to injury as the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2. Gallo was removed because of tightness in his left oblique while batting. The Rangers have won four of five, improved to 19-9 at home and moved two games over .500 at 29-27.

HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis scored in the 69th minute and the Houston Dynamo tied Sporting Kansas City 1-1. Yohan Croizet opened the scoring for Sporting KC in the 63rd minute.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Taran Alvelo struck out 16 in a complete-game shutout, and Washington defeated Oklahoma State 1-0 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game. Washington advanced to play UCLA in the semifinals. The Huskies will need to win twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series, while UCLA will only need to win once.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Campbell allowed four hits over eight innings, matching the longest outing of his career and helping Arkansas advance to the final of its home regional with a 3-1 victory over TCU. Casey Opitz broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning. The Razorbacks, who have the No. 5 national seed, moved within a victory of hosting their second straight Super Regional. TCU faces Central Connecticut State in an elimination game Sunday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trevor Boone hit the go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and Oklahoma State rallied to beat Nebraska 6-5 in the NCAA Oklahoma City regional. The Cowboys completed a comeback from an early 5-0 deficit by scoring four runs off closer Colby Gomes. Oklahoma State advanced to the regional final Sunday night against the winner of an afternoon elimination game between Nebraska and Connecticut.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Cameron Warren hit a two-run homer early, reliever Taylor Floyd pitched out of trouble twice during four-plus hitless innings and Texas Tech advanced to the championship of its home regional with a 3-2 win over Dallas Baptist. Floyd coaxed inning-ending outs in the fifth and sixth with the tying run at third base and retired the last eight batters after a one-out walk in the seventh. The Red Raiders will face the winner of an elimination game between Dallas Baptist and Florida.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baylor’s Shea Langeliers set an NCAA Baseball Tournament record with 11 runs batted in as the Bears defeated Omaha 24-6 and eliminated the Mavericks from the Los Angeles Regional. Langeliers broke the old record of 10 RBIs, which was shared by Vanderbilt’s Connor Kaiser (2018) and Miami’s Kevin Brown (2001).

National Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The Boston Bruins have taken a two-games-to-one lead in the Stanley Cup final by going 4-for-4 on the power play in a 7-2 rout of the Blues in St. Louis. Torey Krug had a goal and three assists during the Bruins’ power-play time, while Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists. Blues netminder Jordan Binnington was lifted after Krug’s goal put the Bruins ahead, 5-1 12:12 into the second period.

PARIS (AP) _ Serena Williams and top-ranked Naomi Osaka have been ousted in the third round of the French Open. The 10th-seeded Williams had 34 unforced errors in a 6-2, 7-5 loss to 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin. Osaka had won 16 consecutive Grand Slam matches before absorbing a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Katerina Siniakova.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) _ William Byron will start from the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway. Byron turned a lap of 173.494 mph for his second straight pole, qualifying just ahead of Kyle Busch. Byron was one of four Hendrick Motorsports drivers to finish in the top 10 last week in the Coca-Cola 600. Clint Bowyer will start third, followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Martin Kaymer will carry a two-stroke lead over Adam Scott into the final round of the PGA’s Memorial. Kaymer fired a bogey-free 6-under 66 as he seeks his first PGA win in five years. Scott kept pace with his second consecutive 66. Hideki Matsuyama had the best round of the day, an 8-under 64 that has him four shots off the pace.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Francisco 8 Baltimore 2

Final Atlanta 10 Detroit 5

Final Colorado 4 Toronto 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 2

Final Cleveland 5 Chi White Sox 2

Final Texas 6 Kansas City 2

Final L-A Angels 6 Seattle 3

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Boston 3

Final Houston 5 Oakland 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 12 Pittsburgh 10, 13 Innings

Final Washington 5 Cincinnati 2

Final St. Louis 7 Chi Cubs 4

Final Arizona 6 N-Y Mets 5, 11 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Philadelphia 3

Final Miami 9 San Diego 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 7 St. Louis 2