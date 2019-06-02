Update: Kan. man dies after being pinned under ATV on flooded road

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident in Rural Reno County.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a portion of roadway that is closed due to recent floods in the 800 Block of E 108th Road in rural Reno County for a fatality accident, according to the sheriff’s department.

Passerbys driving on the road saw an unoccupied ATV facing west in the middle of the washed out road and found a person pinned underneath the ATV, face down in the water.

They pulled the subject out of the water and attempted chest compressions. The driver was identified as Brian Sollers of rural Hutchinson.

At the time of this accident the road was marked as closed at Plum but there were no signs on the east side of the washout, according to the sheriff’s department.

