Police evacuate apartments, arrest Kan. man for alleged attempted-murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated battery in the 100 block of NW Redbud Circle in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble. Once on scene, a victim was found

with what appeared to be stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life

threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Dean Gustin of Topeka, was found in an apartment and initially, refused to come out.

Officers evacuated several surrounding apartments as a precaution. Contact was made with Gustin and he eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident. After an investigation, police arrested Gustin on requested charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Endangerment of a Child, according to Lt. Manual Munoz.