Monday Weather

Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.