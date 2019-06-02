Monday Weather

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.