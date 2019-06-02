KC Woman admits role in conspiracy to illegally transfer ownership of firearms

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to her role in conspiracy to illegally transfer ownership of firearms, according to the United State’s Attorney.

Iesha T. Boles, 43, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to a federal information that charges her with conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of firearms.

By pleading guilty, Boles admitted that she made false statements regarding the purchase or transfer of six firearms between Nov. 22, 2013, and June 11, 2017. Boles admitted that she was not the actual transferee/buyer for each of the firearms, but was acquiring the firearms on behalf of another person.

According to the plea agreement, a co-conspirator purchased a Jimenez 9mm pistol on Nov. 22, 2013; a Jimenez .380-caliber pistol on Nov. 13, 2013; a Jimenez .380-caliber pistol on Nov. 22, 2013; and a Jimenez .380-caliber pistol on Dec. 10, 2013. Those four firearms were all shipped to Conceal & Carry, a federal firearms licensee in Kansas City, Mo. Ownership was transferred to Boles, who later reported the firearms were stolen. In one instance, she reported a firearm was stolen within two days after purchase.

On Nov. 14, 2013, a Jimenez 9mm pistol was transferred to the same co-conspirator, who then transferred ownership to Boles. On Oct. 27, 2016, that co-conspirator purchased a Jimenez .380-caliber pistol and transferred the firearm to Boles, who reported the firearm stolen 41 days later.

Boles admitted that, on each of those six occasions, she made a false representation to the federally licensed firearms dealer in order to complete the firearm transfer.

Under federal statutes, Boles is subject to a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad K. Kavanaugh. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.