Great Bend moving forward with councilmember replacement

The City of Great Bend administration and Great Bend City Council are prepared to discuss the process to replace councilmember Chad Somers at the meeting Monday, June 3.

Somers announced his resignation from the Council last Thursday after accepting a job at Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball. That leaves the eight-member council with an empty seat after Somers had been serving since January.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says applications are being accepted at City Hall and at greatbendks.net.

“I don’t know currently what the timeline will be,” Francis said. “That will be up to Mayor Joe Andrasek on when he wants to cease taking applications.”

Somers is the first to resign a council position since Wayne Henneke resigned in August 2017. Francis noted in the past it has been standard for the Mayor to appoint a couple of councilmembers to a committee to search for and choose a replacement to fill the remainder of the open term.

“I think we will have some interest in the second ward, I’ve already heard a few names bantered about,” said Francis. “I would like to get if filled rather quickly so we can get some continuity again.”

Interested candidates must reside in Ward 2, the northwest corner of Great Bend. Jolene Biggs serves as the other representative from Ward 2.

More discussion on the replacement process is expected at the city council meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.