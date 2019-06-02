Game times announced for first two Kansas football games

kuathletics.com

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference released the early television broadcast assignments and kickoff times for the 2019 college football season, with Kansas being tabbed for games on FOX Sports Net and ESPN+ in its first two contests of the year.

Kansas will open the 2019 football season with a home game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium versus Indiana State on Saturday, August 31 at 11 a.m. The KU-ISU game will be broadcast live on FSN.

The Jayhawks will continue the season with another home game on Saturday, September 7 against Coastal Carolina, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Along with game times and TV designations for the first two games of the 2019 season, it was announced earlier in May that KU’s week three matchup at Boston College will be played on Friday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT on the ACC Network.

Kansas made four appearances on FSN in 2018 and four more on FS1. KU was also featured on the Jayhawk Television Network, ESPN+, ESPN2 and FOX during 2018.

Along with the first two games of the season, the Jayhawks will host five Big 12 opponents at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2019. The Jayhawks will open conference play on September 21 against West Virginia, before welcoming Oklahoma (Oct. 5), Texas Tech (Oct. 26/Homecoming), Kansas State (Nov. 2/Dillons Sunflower Showdown) and Baylor (Nov. 30).