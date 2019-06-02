Bat Cats beat Salina 7-6 in 10-innings

The Great Bend Bats Cats beat the Salina Shock 7-6 in 10-innings Saturday night at Al Burns Field. Great Bend won the game in walk off fashion thanks to a hit by pitch.

After three games that did not count in the league standings, two wins over Salina and a loss to Hutch, the Bat Cats open official league play on Monday night when the travel to Derby to face the Twins. Derby is 1-0 after beating the Kansas Cannons 5-0 on Thursday.

After Monday night’s road game, Great Bend will begin a 6-game home stand Tuesday night as they host El Dorado at 7:00 p.m.