Barton County Open Houses

Sunday, June 2nd
380 NW 210 Rd, Hoisington
Price: $209,000
1:30P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
5945 Westridge Dr, Great Bend
Price: $189,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
2421 Broadway Ave, Great Bend
Price: $159,900
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
3713 23rd St, Great Bend
Price: $156,300
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
1309 Warner Rd, Great Bend
Price: $139,500
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
5413 Apache Rd, Great Bend
Price: $131,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
2107 Madison St, Great Bend
Price: $119,500
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
265 W. Cheyenne St, Hoisington
Price: $95,500
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
820 Baker Ave, Great Bend
Price: $94,900
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
667 W. 3rd St, Hoisington
Price: $79,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
112 E. 4th St, Hoisington
Price: $59,000
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
