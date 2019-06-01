Sunday Weather

Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.