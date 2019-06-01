Sunday Weather

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.