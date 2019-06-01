Sheriff: Water rescues, community evacuated after levee breach

JACKSON COUNTY, MO—A levee in eastern Jackson County, Missouri breeched Saturday morning causing parts of the City of Levasy to flood., according to a media release from the sheriff’s office.

Central Jackson County Fire and Protection and Fort Osage Fire conducted water rescues. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting.

No injuries have been injuries reported, according to the sheriff’s department.

Access to the City of Levasy is restricted to residents only who must show proof of residency to enter.

As of 3:30p.m., most of the residents had been evacuated as water levels continue to rise.

The water levels of Levisay, have never been this high based on statements from residents and other emergency personnel on scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the residents of Levasy are safe during this incident. We have allocated resources to monitor this incident over the next 24 hours, according to Sheriff Darryl Forté. Levasyi is 36-miles east of Overland Park, Kansas.