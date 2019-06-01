Saturday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit a game-ending single against an unusual defensive alignment in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1. The Cardinals won back-to-back games for the first time since April 30-May 1 and avoided the worst winning percentage for May in franchise history by going 9-18.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo’s first career grand slam capped a six-run, sixth inning outburst as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Friday night. Gallo’s home run was his team leading 16th of the season. Ariel Jurado (2-2) won for the first time in three major league starts this season.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the 10-day injured list with a strained right thumb tendon. The 36-year-old, a nine-time All-Star, got hurt during Saturday’s game against Atlanta and tried to play through the injury. St. Louis says the move was retroactive to Wednesday. Matt Wieters will get most of the playing time while Molina is sidelined. St. Louis selected the contract of Andrew Knizner from Triple-A Memphis.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 revenues are up again and expected to surpass $40 million per school annually before the current media rights deal runs out in about five years. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says each university was receiving $38.8 million for 2018-19. That’s a total of $388 million in the 10-team conference. The 6% jump is the 13th consecutive year of increasing revenues for the Big 12.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giselle “G” Juarez struck out 11 and gave up one run in six innings to help Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 6-1 in the Women’s College World Series. It was the first time the in-state rivals played in the World Series, and the matchup helped draw a single-session record crowd of 9,820. Oklahoma, which is seeking its third national title in four years, advanced to the semifinals and needs one win to reach the championship series.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) _ Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is going to miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday at Toronto due to a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors also have concerns about center Andre Iguodala (ihg-ah-DAH’-lah), whose MRI came back clean after he injured a leg during last night’s 118-109 loss to the Raptors. Iguodala started and played 29 minutes in Game 1, finishing with six points, six rebounds and seven assists.

DENVER (AP) _ The Colorado Rockies are sending left-hander Kyle Freeland to Triple-A Albuquerque to work on his mechanics after allowing at least five runs in five of his 12 starts this season. Freeland is 2-6 with a 7.13 ERA and nowhere near the form he displayed a season ago, when he finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting. He was 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA in 33 starts last year, striking out 173 over 202 1/3 innings.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ There’s a three-way tie for the lead at the midway mark of the PGA’s Memorial. Troy Merritt fired a 6-under 66 to grab a share of the lead with Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Martin Kaymer (KY’-mur). Lee fired a 67 and Kaymer bogeyed his final hold for a 68 to fall into the first-place tie. Jordan Spieth (speeth) is one shot back and one ahead of a quintet that includes Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Baltimore 9 San Francisco 6

Final Detroit 8 Atlanta 2

Final Colorado 13 Toronto 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Boston 1

Final Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 3

Final Texas 6 Kansas City 2

Final Chi White Sox 6 Cleveland 1

Final Houston 3 Oakland 2

Final Seattle 4 L-A Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 9 Milwaukee 4

Final Cincinnati 9 Washington 3

Final St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 5 Arizona 4

Final San Diego 5 Miami 2

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Philadelphia 3