Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

June 3, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

AGENDA MEETING

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the May 20, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of May 13, 2019, and ending May 28, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. RESOLUTION 2019-09: A Resolution Amending Article III & Article XIII of the Barton County Zoning Regulations, Including the Official Zoning Map of Barton County, Version II:

-Both the Zoning and Subdivision Regulations, as reviewed by the Barton County Planning Commission, were adopted in 2000 and have been revised, by Resolution 2013-04 since that time. Currently the County is governed by this second version, which merges the zoning and subdivision regulations into one document, as recommended by the Planning Commission. The amendments to Article III & Article XIII of these regulations allow for a conditionally permitted use of an Event Center in every zoning district and a definition of an Event Center, and the application to be used for “Basic” Conditional Land Use Permit Applications. Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, will provide details.

B. RAILROAD AVENUE: Cost Share Agreement:

-Railroad Avenue between Main Street and South Washington Avenue was last resurfaced in

2012 and needs to be resurfaced again. 17.6% of the roadway lies within the City of Great Bend

and it is suggested that the County enter into an agreement with the City to prorate the

construction costs accordingly, as has been done in the past. The County will advertise for bids

and administer the construction contract, after which the City will reimburse the County for its

share of the final construction costs. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide the

details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Authority to Award Contract for High

Risk Rural Roads Signing Project – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

10:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

2020 Budget Request Meetings

11:00 a.m. – SDSI

11:15 a.m. – Sheriff’s Office, Adult and Juvenile Detention

1:00 p.m. – Treasurer’s Office

1:15 p.m. – RSVP

1:30 p.m. – Engineering and County Works

2:30 p.m. – 911

2:45 p.m. – County Fair Board

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Shelly Schneider, Health

Director, and Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, are scheduled for June 6, 2019.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.