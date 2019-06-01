KWEC continues “Gifts from the Garden” series

Discover the many gifts your flower garden provides, during the Kansas Wetlands Education Center’s adult class series, “Gifts from the Garden” held June through August. These are free classes but donations to cover material expenses are appreciated.

Register for one, two or all three classes by calling KWEC at 1-877-243-9268 to register. There are a limited number of seats available.

The series starts with “All Things Lavender”, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., on June 9. Participants will explore lavender cultivation, harvest and uses. Utilizing lavender as the base, you will concoct a soothing potpourri mixture and decorate a container to take home. Register by June 7.

During “Planter Basics”, from 2-4 p.m. on July 21, participants will make a planter for the garden, using an old towel, cement and peat moss. This class has an early registration date of July 1, to have time for frame construction.

Eco printing is the subject of the August 11 class, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Utilizing pigments from leaves and flowers, participants will create unique printed papers and a silk scarf. Register by August 5.