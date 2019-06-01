Bat Cats drop home opener 11-5 to Hutchinson

The Hutch Monarchs scored three runs in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and went on to beat Great Bend 11-5 Friday night at Al Burns Field in the 2019 home opener for the Bat Cats.

Great Bend used a solo homer to cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth, but the Monarchs quickly pushed the lead to 11-3 before the Bat Cats scored two in the 8th to cut the lead to 11-5. Great Bend could not rally in the 9th and 11-5 would be the final score.

Hutch improved to 2-0 on the season with the non-league victory. Great Bend is now 1-1 heading into another non-league contest Saturday night at Al Burns Field against the Salina Shock. The Bat Cats beat Salina Wednesday on the road 9-1.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.