1 dead in Kansas after semi struck concrete girder pulled by another semi

WYANDOTTE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after midnight Saturday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Volvo semi driven by Christopher Engle, 33, Burlington, IA., was eastbound on Kansas 32 Highway at 59th Street in the right lane.

The semi struck a concrete bridge girder that was being pulled by a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Errol Stevens, 59, Independence, Mo., that was making a left turn from 59th Street onto westbound Kansas 32.

Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene. Engle and a passenger were not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.