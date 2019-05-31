Weekend Weather

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.