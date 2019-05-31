Update: Senator Moran out of surgery for ankle injury while hiking

PHOENIX — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is recovering from surgery after the 65-year-old has suffered an ankle injury while hiking on a mountain in Phoenix Thursday.

On social media, Senator Moran’s wife shared he was in Arizona to meet with U.S. Border Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration at the border. As is his daily habit, the Senator went for a morning workout before his day’s work. He decided to do a hike up and down a nearby mountain. About ten minutes from the end of the hike, the Senator stepped over a rock and his ankle snapped. He couldn’t walk and couldn’t get down the mountain.

The Senator was in surgery Thursday for his fractured ankle and torn ligaments. He is expected back in Kansas Friday to return to work.

Firefighters used a wheeled litter to transport him off the mountain. He was then transported to a hospital for further evaluation, according to Phoenix fire and Rescue.

