Richard P. Krom, age 81 years, longtime Great Bend, Kansas resident, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019 at the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus in Great Bend. Richard was born on November 19, 1937 at Raymond, Washington to Philip and Mamie (Jones) Krom. He was united in marriage to Velta Irene Kasselman Reed on January 9, 1970 at Great Bend, Kansas. Richard co-owned and operated B & K Body Shop for a few years, and worked for several years as a machinist for Flexweight, and also worked at Fuller Brush Company for about five years (all of Great Bend, Kansas). He loved fishing, playing guitar, and playing the Kansas Lottery, but especially loved spending time with family.

Richard is survived by one son, Bruce (and his wife, Veronica) Krom of Great Bend, Kansas; one step-daughter, Sue (and her husband, Dan) Gowdy of Great Bend, Kansas; five grandchildren: Lynee Alloway, Lane Meyer, Jacob Krom, Tammy Gowdy, and Craig Gowdy; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Krom of Wichita, Kansas. Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Velta on June 10, 2011, two children: Philip Krom and Melinda Meyer; a stepson, Jack Kasselman; one grandson, Eric Gowdy; one brother, Robert Krom and two sisters, Nadine Liston and Clara Armour.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Great Bend Cemetery in Great Bend, Kansas with Pastor Jon Hembree officiating. The family requests that Memorial Contributions may be made to the Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

