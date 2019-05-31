Police: 12-year-old caught taking computers from Kan. middle school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two juveniles for burglary.

Just before 4a.m. Thursday, police responded to a burglary in progress call Mayberry Middle School in the 200 Block of South Sheridan in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

When officers arrived, they observed a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old exiting one of the school’s doors. The 12-year-old boy had three laptop computers from the school, according to Davidson.

When the two saw police, they ran. Police chased the down and arrested them. In addition to recovering the computers, investigators also discovered damage inside the school

They are being held in the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility on requested charges of burglary, theft, destruction of property and curfew violation. The 12-year-old was also listed as an active runaway.