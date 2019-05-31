Patrick Thomas Goddard

Patrick Thomas ‘Pat’ Goddard was born April 28, 1956 in Manhattan, KS the son of Jack Olen and Mary JoAnn (Weirauch) Goddard. He passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 along with his dog Poodles, his best friend, at his residence in Cortez, CO at the age of 63.

Pat loved his dog Poodles, loved to ride his motorcycle and his bicycle, and he loved to hike in Sand Canyon.

Surviving Pat are his wife, Sherene (Horrocks) Goddard of Cortez, CO; his sons, Jeremiah Goddard (Bryanne) of Arriola, CO, Jack Goddard (Lisa) of Arriola, CO; his step daughter, Alisha Horrocks of Grand Junction, CO; his three grandchildren, Destinee Goddard, Kyler Goddard, Ryder Goddard; five step grandchildren, Martina Horrocks Espinoz, Renaldo Gustemantez, Selena Gustemantez, Grace Burress, Haley Burress; one step granddaughter, Oliva Gustemantez; his brother, Mike Goddard; his sisters, Kay Thompson, Dee Krier, and Jay Barnes. Pat was preceded in death by his parents.

On June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Pats cremated remains will be scattered at Goodman Point on the rim of Sand Canyon. Following, a ‘pot luck’ will be held at Sherenes house. Memorials amy be sent to Ertel Funeral Home, 42 N. Market, Cortex CO. 81321. Pat was loved by his family and friends and will be missed.

https://www.ertelfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Patrick-Thomas-Pat-Goddard?obId=4404213#/obituaryInfo