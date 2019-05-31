National Sorghum Producers notes

Imminent Vote Expected on House Disaster Aid Bill

For the third time this month, the House will try to pass the disaster aid bill by unanimous consent. Democrats are expected to try again today to pass the $19.1 billion bill, but unless conservative Republicans relent and allow a voice vote, final action on the Senate-passed measure will have to wait until next week. The bill passed in the Senate on May 23 but has faced some opposition from Republican members of the House who felt the bill deserved a full vote procedure and were concerned about a planned extension of the National Flood Insurance Program set to expire tomorrow. Democrats in the House are attempting to push the bill through to extend assistance to those affected by the recent devastating tornadoes and floods in the Midwest and southeast while Republicans want to bring the House back into session early to allow for debate on the package.

2018 MFP Certification Deadline Extended Again

USDA extended the deadline from May 17 to May 31 for agricultural producers to certify 2018 crop production for payments through the Market Facilitation Program (MFP), which helps producers who have been significantly affected by foreign tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional exports. The FSA will continue to issue payments at $0.86 per bushel for sorghum. Producers can certify production by contacting their local FSA office or through Farmers.gov.

House Subcommittee Approves FY 2020 Agriculture Appropriations Bill

On May 23, the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee approved the FY 2020 Agriculture Appropriations bill for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, the Farm Credit Administration, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The bill totals $24.31 billion in discretionary funding, an approximately $1.3 billion increase from the FY 2019 enacted level. The committee report, with detailed program funding, will not be released until immediately before the full committee markup, which is expected in early next month. The full House Appropriations Committee is scheduled to consider the bill on Tuesday, June 4. The Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee is will meet on June 11 to approve their version of the FY 2020 Agriculture Appropriations Bill.

APHIS Proposed Part 340 Rule Clears OMB

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has proposed updating biotechnology regulations regarding importation, interstate movement and environmental release of certain genetically engineered organisms (7CFR part 340). The proposed rule has been approved by the Office of Management and Budget, marking an important announcement on the path to a new proposed rule and will eventually lead to a final rule on new biotech regulations. The revised regulation more effectively protects plant health by focusing on the potential risk certain genetically engineered organisms propose, rather than the method used to produce the product. APHIS is expected to post the notice to the Federal Register soon.

National Grain Sorghum Foundation Scholarships Due June 1

The National Grain Sorghum Foundation is offering four scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 to college-aged students pursuing various agriculture related degrees. These scholarship applications must be postmarked by June 1. The National Grain Sorghum Foundation promotes research and education for sorghum and develops the leadership potential of active university students interested in studying agriculture and, more specifically, the sorghum industry. For more information about these scholarship opportunities visit SorghumGrowers.com or contact Larry Lambright at larry@sorghumgrowers.com or 806-773-1328.

WOTUS Goes Back to EPA

The waters of the U.S. or WOTUS rule was sent back to the EPA by a federal judge in Texas. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled the Obama Administration violated the Administrative Procedures Act in implementing the 2015 rule by making changes in the final rule that were not in the preliminary rule. The Texas ruling is one of several that have put the 2015 WOTUS rule on hold for 28 states while still in effect in 22. According to the latest regulatory agenda released by the EPA, the Trump Administration has plans to issue a new WOTUS rules by the end of the year.

Crop Update

Twenty-eight percent of the nation’s sorghum was planted by May 26, twenty percentage points behind the previous year and 16 points behind the five-year average. Planting progress in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota was behind average by 27, 29, and 34 percentage points, respectively. Producers in Texas had planted 80 percent of the state’s intended sorghum acreage by week’s end, 12 percentage points behind last year and 1 point behind average.

