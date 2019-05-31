Local law enforcement still searching for suspects in Great Bend robbery

On Thursday, May 30, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to the south side of Stone Lake, 2501 Railroad Avenue in reference to a robbery.

Upon Officers arrival they were informed by Jordan Levingston, age 24, he had been robbed. Levingston stated his vehicle was stuck on the south side of Stone Lake waiting for friends to pull him out. While waiting on friends, four subjects approached him on foot. Levingston stated of the four subjects, he recognized Tucker Trevino, age 19, and a white female juvenile, but did not know the other two white male subjects.

Levingston mentioned Trevino was demanding money from him and said Trevino and one of the unidentified white males were hitting him demanding his wallet. Levingston stated one of the subjects threatened to pull a gun if he did not cooperate.

Trevino has not been located at this time.

If you have any information to this incident or any other crime contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.