Kansas man jailed after threatening officer with a knife

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation with police.

On Thursday afternoon, police were dispatched to Dollar General, 654 S. Broadway in Salina for a trespassing complaint, according to a media release.

Officers were informed that Thadd Marshall, 33, had been on Dollar General property after previously being instructed to not return.

Officers located Marshall across the street from Dollar General in the 600 block of South Broadway. Marshall verbally threatened and displayed a knife to the first officer to arrive on scene. This officer called for backup and ordered Marshall to drop the knife.

Although Marshall was given numerous commands to drop the knife, he moved towards an officer with the knife still in his hand. Another officer on scene fired three less-lethal projectiles at Marshall. Following the third round, Marshall dropped the knife and was taken into custody.

Marshall was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After being medically cleared, Marshall was transported to the Saline County Jail and booked on requested charges of Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer,Criminal threat, Criminal use of a weapon,Felony obstruction, Criminal trespass, according to the release.