Kansas man dies after crash with a semi

OTTAWA COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Friday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 International 450 pickup driven by Jamie L. Smith 32, Delphos, was westbound crossing U.S. 81 from Volunteer Road onto Kansas 41 Highway ten miles north of Minneapolis.

The driver failed to yield at the yield sign. A southbound semi struck the pickup on the front right corner.

EMS transported Smith to Ottawa County Health Center where he died. The semi driver Andy L. Cranfield, 43, and a passenger Olivia D. Cranfield, 17, both of Heavner, OK., were transported to the hospital in Salina.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.