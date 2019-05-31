Kansas man dead, 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 1p.m. Friday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Daniel Joseph Gray, 29, Lawrence, was northbound on U.S.24 four miles east of Riley.

The driver attempted to navigate a left turn and collided with 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Larmar E. Whitson III, 48, Blue Rapids, that was southbound on U.S. 77.

Whitson was pronounced dead the scene. Jill Whitson, a passenger in the Yukon, was transported to the hospital in Topeka. The KHP did not report her age or hometown.

Gray, one passenger in the Ford and two additional passengers in the SUV Haylee Whitson, 18 and Emma Whitson, 12; both of Blue Rapids were not injured.

All six were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.