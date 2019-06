LABETTE COUNTY— Two people died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Friday in Labette County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Steven L. Bradford, 39, Jetmore, was westbound on U.S. 400 two miles west of Parsons. The pickup entered the eastbound lanes and struck a 2002 Peterbilt semi driven by Harry B. Pierce, 53, Torrington, Wyoming head-on.

Bradford and Pierce were pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.